Leh, The historic town of Leh is donning a festive and vibrant look as extensive beautification efforts transform it into a clean and welcoming destination ahead of the sacred exposition of holy relics of Gautama Buddha, scheduled from May 2 to 14. Leh wears a festive look ahead of Buddha relics exposition

Acting on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, authorities have launched a comprehensive initiative across the town, transforming public spaces with flower pots, plantations, wall art and graffiti to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, officials said.

The initiative focuses particularly on the Leh Main Market, where decorative flowers have been planted and artistic elements introduced to improve the overall appearance and visitor experience, they said.

"Flower pots have also been placed along key roads, adding to the festive look of the town," they added.

Drawing from his experience of hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor has emphasised the adoption of best practices to develop Leh into a clean, organised and culturally vibrant destination.

The drive gains significance in view of the upcoming exposition, which is expected to attract thousands of devotees from across Ladakh, along with diplomats, officials, public representatives and members of Buddhist organisations, officials said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the initiative is aimed at not only enhancing the city's visual appeal but also improving the overall tourist experience and strengthening Ladakh's position as a premier travel destination.

"Efforts are being made to present Leh as a clean, organised and culturally vibrant city. Such initiatives will boost tourism while instilling a sense of pride among residents," he said.

Since assuming office, Saxena has been focusing on cleanliness and urban aesthetics in a mission mode. He had earlier visited Leh Main Market and Leh Old Town to assess sanitation and civic infrastructure and issued directions for immediate improvements.

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