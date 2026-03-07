Leopard attacks: Boy killed, girl injured in separate Bahraich incidents; forest dept under fire

The Bahraich forest department has gone on high alert, intensifying measures amid growing man-animal conflict near areas like the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS). For representation only (HT File Photo)

In the latest tragedy, a seven-year-old boy was killed on Friday night while another girl was seriously injured in a separate leopard attack a day earlier. Following the incidents, the forest department has stepped up surveillance and installed cages to capture the animal.

The fatal incident occurred on Friday evening in Azamgarhpurwa, a hamlet of Karikot Gram Panchayat under Sujauli police station area, located near the KWS. Raghuveer, 7, s/o Ram Vilas Patwa, was playing in the courtyard of his house when a leopard suddenly entered the premises and attacked him around 7 PM. The animal grabbed the child in its jaws and dragged him towards nearby fields.

Family members and neighbors raised an alarm and chased the leopard, which fled into the forest, leaving the child behind. Villagers later found the severely injured child in the field and rushed him to the primary health centre (PHC) in Sujauli but he could not be saved.

Outraged villagers blocked the road with the child’s body in protest. They accused the forest department of failing to ensure safety despite repeated leopard sightings in the area. Officials pacified them with promises of action.

Surendra Kumar Srivastava, forest officer (RFO), Nishangarh Range, confirmed the attack and said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, on Saturday. He said the department provided an immediate assistance of ₹10,000 to the family and planned to install a cage in the area by Saturday evening.

Just a day earlier, another leopard attack was reported in Bajpurwa village of Shivpur area under the Bahraich Forest Division. Afreen, 7, d/o Tasavvar, was playing outside her house around 5 pm when a leopard hiding in nearby bushes suddenly attacked her. Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to the spot and shouted, forcing the animal to retreat. The girl sustained serious injuries on her head and face and was taken to the community health centre in Shivpur. After first aid, doctors referred her to Bahraich Medical College for advanced treatment due to her critical condition.

Sundaresa, divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, said pugmarks confirmed a leopard’s presence in the area. He said three teams have been deployed in the area for conducting 24-hour surveillance, and two cages have been installed to capture the animal. Villagers have been urged to stay vigilant.

Meanwhile, another wild animal attack was reported from Chamaran Purva village in the Mahsi area on Thursday, where three family members—Muskan (9), Komal (9), and Sushma Devi (45) — were injured. While villagers claimed it was a wolf attack, forest officials said the injuries were likely caused by a jackal or another wild animal. The injured were treated at CHC Mahsi.

These incidents highlight a broader pattern of escalating wildlife intrusions in Bahraich, driven by proximity to forests, rivers, and sanctuaries. The forest department has ramped up patrols, cage traps, camera installations, and community advisories to prevent further tragedies, though local anger persists over perceived delays in response and capture efforts.