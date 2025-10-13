Leopard enters HRI campus in Prayagraj, causes panic among residents

A leopard entered the Harishchandra Research Institute (HRI) premises, causing panic among residents on the institute’s campus. The leopard, which had created an atmosphere of fear in a dozen villages in the Bahadurpur block over the past two months, was spotted in the 50-acre HRI forest. (For representation only)

On Friday night, guards spotted the leopard from a watchtower near the boundary wall. The Forest Department was informed, and all residents inside the campus were alerted. Forest Ranger (Phulpur), Laxmikant Dubey, stated that a search operation was being carried out at the HRI campus, and a cage had been set up to trap the leopard.

As per reports, on Friday night, guards were monitoring the HRI campus from a watchtower when they heard dogs barking loudly. When the guards switched on their torches, they spotted the leopard roaming near the boundary wall of the institute. Upon hearing the guards, the leopard immediately hid in the bushes.

After being informed by the guards, the forest department team reached the spot in the morning. Although the forest personnel did not see the leopard themselves, they said that since it was now confined to a limited area, the chances of trapping it had increased.

It may be mentioned that the leopard was first seen in Kotwa Kachhar two months ago. Since then, it has been roaming through several villages, including Lilapur, Dhokri, Sudnipur Kala, and Jamunipur. During this period, it attacked two people and injured several domestic animals.