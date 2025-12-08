Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Leopard giving sleepless nights to Bahraich folk caged

ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 08:13 pm IST

A leopard terrorizing Bahraich's Shivpur area was captured using a baited cage, providing relief to villagers after several days of fear.

The leopard that had been terrorising the Shivpur area under Nanpara forest range of Bahraich for several days was finally captured late Sunday night, bringing much-needed relief to villagers.

The big cat captured in Bahraich (HT Photo)
The forest department had installed a cage in a field and tied a goat inside as bait. Drawn by the lure of easy prey, the leopard entered the cage and was successfully trapped.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav confirmed that the leopard had been sighted frequently near Bajpurwa, Piparia and Baldupurwa villages in Shivpur block.

On December 5, the big cat even attempted to attack a villager, triggering panic across the area. In response, a cage was placed in a sugarcane field on the banks of the Babai River near Baldupurwa, where the animal was finally caught.

According to the DFO, the captured leopard is a male, approximately four years old. It has been taken to the range office, where a medical examination was underway. “The leopard appears physically fit,” Yadav said, adding that the animal would be released as per directions from higher authorities. This is the second leopard trapped in the district within a week. Earlier, on December 4, another leopard was captured in Karaipurwa, a hamlet of Kataha village under Tejwapur block.

