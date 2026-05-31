Leopard lounges on sanctuary road, halts traffic

: A routine motorcycle ride through the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary turned into a scene straight out of a wildlife thriller on Sunday afternoon when a leopard emerged from the forest, sent the rider fleeing and then calmly took position beside his fallen motorcycle.

Leopard spotted on a road (Sourced)

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The dramatic encounter unfolded around 2 pm on the Bichhiya-Sujauli road near Bichhiya market. Witnesses said the leopard suddenly stepped onto the road from nearby bushes, startling a young motorcyclist, who lost control and crashed. Terrified, he abandoned his bike and ran towards the market for safety.

What followed left locals stunned. Instead of vanishing into the forest, the leopard sat beside the motorcycle in the middle of the road for nearly ten minutes, bringing traffic to a halt.

As mobile phones captured the spectacle, the rider eventually returned. In a display of remarkable nerve, he cautiously walked towards his motorcycle. The leopard surprisingly quietly rose, gave way and slipped back into the forest, ending the extraordinary standoff.

Forest officials said the road falls within a wildlife movement corridor where leopards and tigers frequently cross, urging motorists to drive slowly and remain alert while travelling through the sanctuary. Viral videos of the encounter have since drawn widespread attention online.

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