Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Leopard or hyena? Calf killed in Mohammadwadi
others

Leopard or hyena? Calf killed in Mohammadwadi

PUNE A calf was killed in what is believed to be an attack by a wild animal in Mohammadwadi on Saturday night
HT Image
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 01:18 AM IST
By Jigar Hindocha

PUNE A calf was killed in what is believed to be an attack by a wild animal in Mohammadwadi on Saturday night.

“The calf is dead and we are yet to identify whether it was killed by a leopard or a hyena. Investigations are on,” said MJ Sanas, range forest officer.

Sanas appealed to residents to not go out at night on to the farms in the area.

“Mohammedwadi almost touches the main city, so wild animals don’t come here on a regular basis,” said Sanas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: LIP president visits kin of farmers allegedly killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Power cuts in Ludhiana leave students in lurch

Ludhiana: Now lodge complaints of cheating, fraud against travel agents at DBEE

19 cases in 48 hours take Ludhiana district’s dengue count to 327
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP