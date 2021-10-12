Leopard or hyena? Calf killed in Mohammadwadi

PUNE A calf was killed in what is believed to be an attack by a wild animal in Mohammadwadi on Saturday night.

“The calf is dead and we are yet to identify whether it was killed by a leopard or a hyena. Investigations are on,” said MJ Sanas, range forest officer.

Sanas appealed to residents to not go out at night on to the farms in the area.

“Mohammedwadi almost touches the main city, so wild animals don’t come here on a regular basis,” said Sanas.