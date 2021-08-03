Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Leopard, which killed two kids in four days, trapped
others

Leopard, which killed two kids in four days, trapped

The leopard, which had created panic in the area by killing two children in last four days, was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department near Kalandarpur village under Motipur range of the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Bahraich
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The trapped leopard (HT )

The leopard, which had created panic in the area by killing two children in last four days, was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department near Kalandarpur village under Motipur range of the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on Tuesday.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Akash Deep Badhawan said two cages were installed in the area where the big cat attacked and killed two children.

The goats were placed as bait in both the cages, said the DFO, adding that the tactic worked, and the big cat was trapped in a cage around 1 am on Tuesday.

The leopard was taken to Motipur forest range where a team led by a veterinary doctor conducted the health check-up of the leopard. The trapped leopard, a female, was about two and half year old. It was found physically fit.

Following directives of the higher authorities, the leopard was released in core area of Trans Gerua.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) project officer Dabeer Hasan said residents in the area had been spending sleepless nights since the leopard had killed two children, Abhinandan, 7, Radhika 6, in the last four days.

While people in the area took a sigh of relief after the big cat was trapped, the forest department has cautioned them to stay vigilant. SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP