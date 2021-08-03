Leopard, which killed two kids in four days, trapped

The leopard, which had created panic in the area by killing two children in last four days, was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department near Kalandarpur village under Motipur range of the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on Tuesday.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Akash Deep Badhawan said two cages were installed in the area where the big cat attacked and killed two children.

The goats were placed as bait in both the cages, said the DFO, adding that the tactic worked, and the big cat was trapped in a cage around 1 am on Tuesday.

The leopard was taken to Motipur forest range where a team led by a veterinary doctor conducted the health check-up of the leopard. The trapped leopard, a female, was about two and half year old. It was found physically fit.

Following directives of the higher authorities, the leopard was released in core area of Trans Gerua.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) project officer Dabeer Hasan said residents in the area had been spending sleepless nights since the leopard had killed two children, Abhinandan, 7, Radhika 6, in the last four days.

While people in the area took a sigh of relief after the big cat was trapped, the forest department has cautioned them to stay vigilant. SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI