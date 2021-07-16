Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
L-G Sinha inaugurates 35 power projects worth 44cr in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also launched several e-services of power development department, including the new provision for submitting application for getting a new electricity connection through online mode
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated 35 power projects worth 44.14 crore, augmenting the overall capacity in the Jammu division by 367 megavolt ampere (MVA).

The L-G also launched several e-services of power development department, including the new provision for submitting application for getting a new electricity connection through online mode. Further, people can avail facilities of online bill payment, online complaint redressal, online security deposit calculation, besides using the online customer portal for their convenience, he said.

He said that the capacity augmentation of the Barn Grid station which is being inaugurated on Thursday should have been done in 2012 itself because in the same year, it was targeted that the capacity of this grid station would be increased to 480 MVA by installing additional capacity of 160 MVA.

This project will immensely benefit the remote areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Akhnoor, Jourian, Reasi and the adjoining areas of Jammu, Sinha said.

He termed augmentation of the power grid stations imperative to meet the increasing power demand. The Gladini Grid station whose capacity was upgraded on Thursday had been long awaiting its capacity augmentation, Sinha added.

Draba-Chandak transmission line, which was hanging since 2014, was also completed to further strengthen the power distribution system.

