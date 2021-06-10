L-G unveils DRDO’s 500-bed Covid hospital in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed Covid hospital, established by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), at Khonmoh here.

After creating a makeshift hospital in Jammu, this is the second 500-bed hospital established by the DRDO in the union territory in the last 17 days.

Housing all the requisite modern facilities, the centrally air-conditioned facility has the capacity for 375 beds with 24-hour oxygen connectivity and 125 ICU beds, out of which 25 are reserved for children. A 10-bed triage area has also been built in 100 square metres. The facility will fully start its operations once the trial-run is complete.

Sinha expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the necessary assistance and interventions in augmenting healthcare and medical facilities across J&K.

The Covid care facility will fully start its operations once the trial run of all the medical facilities is completed.

The L-G also lauded the DRDO for playing a key role in India’s fight against Covid-19. “I acknowledge the hard work of DRDO officials, who have completed both the hospitals in a short span of time, adding 1,000 additional beds to serve the people in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

“J&K now has a greater capacity to treat Covid and other patients, all because of the dynamic impact assessment of various interventions and taking timely decisions to increase hospital capacity in response to the pandemic,” he added.