Lieutenant General Rajshree Ramasethu takes over as director, commandant AFMC

PUNE Lieutenant General Rajshree Ramasethu took over as the Director and Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune on Thursday.

A graduate of the AFMC, Lt Gen Ramasethu was commissioned in the Army Medical Corps on December 17, 1983. She did her specialisation in Nephrology from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and is an experienced and reputed Nephrologist in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

During a career spanning nearly 38 Years, the General Officer has held prestigious academic and administrative appointments including Consultant Medicine and Nephrology at INHS Asvini, Mumbai and Command Hospital Eastern Command, Kolkata; Commandant Military Hospital, Chennai; ACIDS Medical in the HQ IDS; Senior Consultant, Medicine, Armed Forces Medical Service at the office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), New Delhi and Major General Medical at HQ Southern Command of Indian Army.

She is an astute clinician dedicated to patient care. In her distinguished service, the General Officer has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation in 1995, 2011 and 2017 in recognition of her dedication to patient care and service.

Impact 2021

AFMC will host Impact 2021, an online conference-cum-workshop designed with the medical researcher in mind from September 16-18.

The conference has been organised by the Medical Journal Armed Forces India, a leading and one of the oldest surviving multi-specialty research journals of the country, since the last 10 years