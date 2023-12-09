Lift Labyrinth: Elderly trapped for 30 minutes in apartment elevator, rescued

LUCKNOW: In yet another unsettling incident on Saturday, residents faced the recurring challenge of being trapped in apartment elevators within Sunbreeze Apartments at BBD Green City on Faizabad Road. An elderly lady, working as domestic help on the second floor of Tower 5, endured a half-hour ordeal as the lift jerked intermittently. It took the combined efforts of security personnel, society residents, and electricians to successfully rescue her. This marks the sixth instance of elevator-related incidents within the complex since October.

Security guards and society dwellers were able to evacuate her after 30 minutes of efforts with the help of electricians. Significantly, there are a total of 24 lifts in the 12 towers in the complex, and NOCs (No Objection Certificates) have only been issued to 12 of the elevators by the LDA (Lucknow Development Authority), and CCs (completion certificates) to only a handful of them, according to a statement from the secretary of the society’s RWA (Resident Welfare Association), Sandeep Kumar Pandey. They claim that it is possible that none of the lifts in the building is equipped with power backup, which would explain the frequency with which they malfunction.

The statement also addressed the LDA, asking that if CCs have, in fact, been issued to the builder for the lifts installed, then officials make the dates for the same residents. Investigation into the last recorded case in the complex, which took place in Tower 7 on November 21, revealed that the lift in question did not have power backup, and the load capacity of that lift was ‘untested.’

The statement from the RWA read, “The biggest problem of this project is that the Lucknow Development Authority has issued the completion certificate in a very casual manner,” and meanwhile, such incidents taking place put the residents’ safety at risk, may continue to occur.