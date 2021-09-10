Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Lighrt rainfall forecast fror Pune till Sept 13: IMD
others

Lighrt rainfall forecast fror Pune till Sept 13: IMD

PUNE The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in the city till September 13
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 09:20 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in the city till September 13.

At present, Pune city has a rainfall deficiency of 32.3 millimetres, since June 1.

On Friday, Pune city reported 2 mm of rainfall. The maximum temperature in the city was pleasant at 28.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 20.9 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that Pune city will receive light rainfall till September 13.

“Pune will continue to experience generally cloudy skies with day temperature going as high as 30 degrees Celsius. Ghat areas around the city are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall,” said Kashyapi.

All four subdivisions of Maharashtra are forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall till September 12.

“The monsoon trough lies south of its normal position. It is very likely to be south of its normal position till September 13. A trough runs from the Northeast Arabian Sea to eastcentral Bay of Bengal across Gujarat,” said Kashyapi.

RELATED STORIES

He further added that another cyclonic circulation lies over east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

“Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Central Bay of Bengal till September 11. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression till September 13. In association with a likely formation of a low pressure area and its west-northwestward movement, strengthening of the lower level westerlies along the west coast is also very likely,” said Kashyapi.

Rainfall in August

As per IMD, in August 2021, rainfall over the country as a whole was below the Long Period Average (LPA) by 24%.

“So far during the period 1901-2021, this August saw the sixth dryest since 1901 after 32.5 per cent less than normal in 1920; 28.4 per cent less than normal in 2005; 26.5 per cent less than normal in 200; 25.6 per cent less than normal in 1913; and 25.2 per cent less than normal in both 1930 and 1993. August 2021 is also the lowest August rainfall that occurred in the last 12 years, since 2002, across India,” said IMD officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Why Pune district needs to be on Covid alert during Ganesh fest 2021

Simple and devotional: Ganesh festival kicks off in Pune

Emblems of empowerment: In the face of terror, she fought back bravely

Consumer Forum directs refund of 93,248 for delay in car transfer
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP