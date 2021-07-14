Light rain brings respite to Haryana farmers

Rainfall on Tuesday in some parts of Haryana brought some respite from the scorching heat.

As per reports of the meteorological and agriculture department located at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, drizzle was witnessed in parts of Ambala, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Fatehabad, Yamunangar, Rohtak, and Panchkula.

Total 6.3mm rainfall was reported in state. Maximum 52.3mm rainfall was reported in Yamunanagar, followed by 24.3mm in Gurugram, 16mm in Charkhi Dadri, 15.4mm in Fatehabad, 10.6mm in Ambala, 9.8mm in Hisar, and 6.8mm in Kurukshetra.

Officials of the meteorological department are predicting more rain in the next 24 hours in isolated places in state.

The drizzle after a long dry spell brought down the maximum temperature to around 34 °C and provided relief to farmers, especially the paddy growers who are facing difficulties to protect their crop in lack of rain.

RAIN EXPOSES POOR MGMT OF KARNAL ADMN

The first spell of heavy rain on Tuesday left many roads inundated in chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency, Karnal city. The showers brought to fore the shortcomings of the storm-water drains.

Residents of the smart city faced problems as low-lying areas in city were flooded with rainwater, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to the commuters.

Waterlogging was witnessed at multiple locations, especially in the sectors located along NH-44, Committee Chowk, railway road, Model Town and Sectors 13, 14, 5, 6, 9 and 7.

Officials from the Karnal municipal corporation (MC) and a few councillors took stock of the situation and assured people that required steps will be taken to avoid such situation in future.

Karnal MC joint commissioner Gagandeep Singh said waterlogging was reported in some areas of the city due to heavy rain.

Officials were directed to take stock of the waterlogging situation in city and the water was pumped out.