Light rain forecast for Pune till Aug 17

PUNE As cloudy weather makes a comeback in the city, Pune on Friday reported 0
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 10:03 PM IST
PUNE As cloudy weather makes a comeback in the city, Pune on Friday reported 0.5 millimetres (mm) of rainfall, with Lohegaon reporting 0.2 mm.

After more than a week-long dry spell, very light rainfall is likely to continue in Pune.

On Friday, Pune city reported a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius which was 2.3 degrees warmer than the normal temperature. The minimum temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius.

With the second dry spell, Pune city has reported 362.4 mm rainfall between June 1 and August 13, 19 mm less than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said that light to very light rainfall is likely to continue in the city till August 17.

“Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy and very light rainfall is likely in the afternoon hours till August 17. Day temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius and night temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius during this time,” said Kashyapi.

For Maharashtra, Kashyapi added that from August 16, Madhya (central) Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada may witness thunder with lightning and rainfall.

“Rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada is likely. Many places in Konkan and Goa may receive rainfall at the same time,” said Kashyapi.

“Under the influence of likely formation of cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around August 15 and subsequent formation of a low pressure area during next 48 hours, fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Subdued rainfall is very likely over rest parts of the country,” said IMD officials

