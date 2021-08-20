Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Light rainfall forecast for Pune over the weekend

Pune city on Friday reported a rainfall of 0.1 millimetres. Between June 1 and August 8, Pune city has reported a total of 375.2 mm of rainfall. As per IMD, the actual rainfall received is 33.1 mm less than the normal expected rainfall.
By Namrata Devikar, Hindustan Times, Pune
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Pune city is forecast to witness light rainfall till August 22. However, from August 22 to August 26, parts of Maharashtra state are forecast to receive above normal rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting, IMD Pune, said, “In Pune district, ghat areas have isolated heavy rainfall warnings. For city areas, the daytime conditions are generally cloudy with very light to light rainfall. From August 22, rainfall will be very light. The sky shall remain clear during this time,” said Kashyapi.

“On August 23 and August 24, rainfall activity is likely to reduce in Konkan and Goa. Marathwada and Central Maharashtra, will receive isolated heavy rainfall till August 22. For Vidarbha, till August 22, there will be fairly widespread rainfall. After August 22, rainfall will reduce,” said Kashyapi.

As per IMD, the actual rainfall received is 33.1 mm less than the normal expected rainfall.

Dams are full

Due to good rainfall in the catchment areas, the four dams around Pune are almost full. Along with Panshet dam, Warasgaon dam is at 99.33 percent of capacity. As per the water resources department, Panshet is at 100 per cent, Khadakwasla dam is at 65.48 per cent and Temghar dam is at 88.91 per cent o-f capacity.

