Lila Poonawalla Foundation awards scholarships to 750 girls in Pune
PUNE The Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF) recently awarded scholarships to meritorious, but financially challenged girls from Pune. These girls are pursuing their under-graduation degrees in Engineering, Pharmacy and Nursing.
Keeping in mind the pandemic prevention protocols, the award function was spread across three days.
“My vision is to put the foundation on the India map, so that more deserving girls get an opportunity to pursue their aspirations of professional education and career,” said foundation chairperson Lila Poonawalla.
