Lineman kills self over ‘JE, associate seeking sexual favour from his wife’
A technical grade II (TG II) lineman, who had set himself afire on Saturday night alleging harassment by a senior, died on Sunday following which an FIR was lodged against junior engineer and a lineman on Monday.
The FIR was lodged at Palia Kotwali by Rajkumari, the widow of deceased lineman Gokul Prasad (45), in which she named junior engineer Nagendra Sharma and lineman Jagat Pal for harassing her husband.
Rajkumari alleged that accused JE and the lineman “were constantly causing mental harassment to her husband in the name of transfer/posting to Palia, demanding ₹one lakh for transfer and calling her (complainant) to them for a night.”
Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman said the FIR was lodged under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 504 (intentional insult, provocation) and the duo had been suspended by Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam superintendent engineer Ram Shabda.
He added police was probing the case and would take appropriate action.
Meanwhile, MVNL chief engineer AK Singh has also ordered a probe by a three-member panel, who have been asked to submit their report within a week.
Police said lineman (TG II) Gokul Prasad, of Palia kotwali area and presently posted at Aliganj town under Gola power station, set himself on fire before the residence of Nagaendra Sharma at Hydle colony Palia late Saturday night.
He was rushed to Lakhimpur and later to Lucknow in a critical condition where he died on Sunday.
Later, a video of Gokul Prasad went viral in which he accused Sharma of extortion and unethical demand for getting him transferred back to Palia, from where he had been shifted to Aliganj a few months back.
Gokul was earlier posted at Manhgapur under Palia but was transferred to Aliganj and he was apparently approaching the JE for his re-transfer to Palia.
-
Delhi: Wife drugs, murders man; stuffs body in a sack, dumps it in park
A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering Laxmi Devi's 32-year-old husband after first drugging her husband Bharat Lal's on Saturday in north-west Delhi's Pitampura, police said, adding that after the murder, the woman allegedly took the help of her 13-year-old son to stuff the body in a burlap sack and carry it on the boy's bicycle to a park about 800 metres from their home and dump it there .
-
9-year-old Ludhiana murder victim suffocated to death after inhaling smoke, finds postmortem report
A day after the decomposing body of a nine-year-old boy was found in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute, a postmortem report has revealed that the victim, Pardeep Kumar had suffocated to death after inhaling smoke. A board of two doctors comprising Dr Charankamal and Dr Monika carried out the postmortem examination on Monday. Though the body had no injury marks, police suspect that the victim, Pardeep Kumar, was not alone at the plot.
-
Ludhiana | Road cut opens near Jawaddi canal bridge for traffic, but experts wary of accident risks
With an aim to facilitate Jawaddi residents with a short route, authorities on Monday opened a road cut near Jawaddi canal bridge at Southern bypass. Gogi said to ensure that no accidents take place with the opening of this road cut, MC officials have been directed to construct speed breakers on both sides. In addition, traffic police have been directed to depute personnel at the cut on a permanent basis.
-
Ludhiana DC lauds NRIs’ contribution in construction of primary school building in Nathowal village
Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday inaugurated a newly-constructed building of a government primary school in Nathowal village. Sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli, Raikot, was also present on the occasion. Sharma assured the villagers that apart from the vacant posts of teachers in the government primary school at Nathowal village, other basic requirements would also be fulfilled as soon as possible.
-
2 years after Ludhiana businessman’s murder, arms supplier held
Two years after a mobile shop owner was shot dead in Janta Colony on Rahon Road, the man who had procured weapons for the murderers was arrested on Monday. The victim, Girish Manocha, 29, had been shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men on May 13, 2020, while his father Joginderpal Manocha, 60, was critically injured in the firing. The accused arms supplier, Rajiv Kumar of Subhash Nagar is already wanted in a case of assault and house trespassing.
