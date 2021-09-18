Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / LIP criticises SAD for trying to fool farmers with ‘crocodile tears’
others

LIP criticises SAD for trying to fool farmers with ‘crocodile tears’

LIP leader Randhir Sibia and Pawandeep Madaan stated that LIP had raised concern over the farm bills when they were introduced by the BJP union government but SAD had supported those bills and played a major role in getting them passed in the parliament
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:20 AM IST
LIP leaders lambasted the Shiromani Akali Dal over allegedly shedding crocodile tears by observing ‘black day’ against the three farm laws and trying to befool the farmers. (Representative photo)

Lambasting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over allegedly shedding crocodile tears by observing ‘black day’ against the three farm laws in Delhi, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leaders burnt the effigy of SAD president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former union minister Harsimrat Badal at Jagraon bridge on Friday.

The LIP leaders stated that when the SAD was in alliance with the BJP, it had given its consent to the farm bills. Now, when the SAD is facing the ire of farmers in the state, its leaders are trying to befool them by shedding crocodile tears, they added.

LIP leader Randhir Sibia and Pawandeep Madaan stated that LIP had raised concern over the farm bills when they were introduced by the BJP union government but SAD had supported those bills and played a major role in getting them passed in the parliament.

“SAD is responsible for the problem due to which the farmers are sitting in protest at the Delhi borders for months now. The SAD is now trying to build back its image ahead of assembly elections but it cannot befool the farmers anymore. The LIP will continue to raise the voice in favour of farmers,” said Sibia.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab to hold Ghar-Ghar Rozgar function at PTU on September 23

3,254 Ludhiana youth get recruited by 47 companies at job fair

Agriculture is Punjab’s lifeline: CM Amarinder Singh

Declare districts free of manual scavenging by Sept 22, says Safai Karmachari Commission
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP