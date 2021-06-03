Liquor vends to be closed at weekends in Mohali

Liquor vends in Mohali district will remain closed during the weekend curfew.

District magistrate Girish Dayalan, exercising powers conferred to him under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, issued some modifications to the orders issued on May 7, 2021, which shall be effective with immediate effect until further orders.

“To contain and manage Covid-19 and at the same time save and secure livelihoods, partial modification to previous orders has been made,” informed the DM.

This comes a day after the administration scrapped the odd-even rule in markets, allowing all shops to operate till 5pm on weekdays.

Restrictions regarding number of passengers travelling in personal vehicles stand withdrawn, however, they continue to be applicable on commercial vehicles/taxis. This was already announced by the Punjab government while extending the lockdown till June 9 last week.

Covid monitors shall be appointed by market associations and their names prominently displayed. They shall be personally responsible for ensuring adherence to Covid guidelines.

Services provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers, IT repairmen have been allowed.

Private offices are allowed to open, but in order to avoid crowding and congestion, only 50% staff shall be called at any given time. Work from home should be encouraged by heads of all offices. The concerned staff/employees can travel to and from work only on production of their ID cards. Misuse will invite strict penal action.

All private offices have to ensure that their staff/employees are tested regularly–preferably every two weeks. Any person showing symptoms should be asked to isolate and be tested immediately.

Any violations shall invite criminal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code.