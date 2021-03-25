LJP seeks reply from its lone MLA who backed JD(U) nominee as dy speaker

PATNA

An embarrassed LJP has sought an explanation from its lone MLA Raj Kumar Singh, who on Wednesday voted in favour of the NDA candidate for the post of deputy speaker in the Bihar assembly, Maheshwar Hazari of the JD(U).

The notice, issued by LJP’s national secretary general Abdul Khaliq on Thursday, reads: “The party has learnt that you have voted in favour of JD (U) candidate Maheshwar Hazari during the election held for the post of Bihar Legislative Assembly’s deputy speaker on March 24 without consulting the party in this regard.”

“Such an act is not expected from you. Taking the matter seriously, the party directs you to give your ‘explanation’ immediately in this regard,” the letter further says, without specifying any deadline.

The election for deputy speaker was boycotted by the Opposition.

Talking to media persons, Singh, who is MLA from Matihani in Begusarai, said he merely followed the party’s directive given during the election held for the post of Speaker in November 2020. “I had sought direction from the party leadership during speaker’s election and was told that since we are part of the NDA, so we have to vote for the ruling coalition. I just followed the same directive and voted in favour of the NDA nominee for deputy speaker’s post. I was not aware if the party’s policy has suddenly changed,” he said.

After the voting, Singh had also praised chief minister Nitish Kumar and extended his greetings to Hazari upon his victory.

Its lone MLA siding with the NDA candidate has come as a huge embarrassment to the LJP, which had been at the loggerheads with Nitish Kumar since the Bihar Assembly polls in November 2020. LJP had fielded 143 candidates, which damaged JD (U) on many seats.

LJP MLA’s move is not entirely unexpected. A month back, he had met the chief minister.

LJP’s lone MLC, Nutan Singh, who happens to be wife of BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh, also quit the party and joined the BJP last month.

The Chirag Paswan-led LJP, of late, has witnessed heavy defections, with over 200 party leaders and office-bearers joining the JD (U) last month.