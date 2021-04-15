Home / Cities / Others / Lko traders join hands, aim to break virus chain
others

Lko traders join hands, aim to break virus chain

Traders across the city closed their shops on Thursday in an attempt to break the coronavirus chain here
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:30 PM IST
HT Image

Traders across the city closed their shops on Thursday in an attempt to break the coronavirus chain here.

“Almost all the traders’ organisations have called for closure of city markets from April 15 to 21,” said Amarnath Mishra, senior general secretary of the Lucknow Vyapar Mandal.

Sandeep Bansal, president of the Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal said , “The traders have done what everyone wanted to do. The closure is not as effective as a lockdown, but still, it’s an effective way to stop large gatherings in the markets. They voluntarily closed the major markets of the city from Thursday to Sunday to break the corona chain. All the major markets like Hazratganj, Lalbagh, Aminabad, Mohan Market, Pratap Market, Nazirabad, Alambagh, Chowk, Bhootnath, Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar remained closed to break the virus chain. Such voluntary closure without any political reason was seen for the first time.”

Sanjay Gupta, president of the Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Vyapar Mandal said, “I am happy to see that traders have selected humanity over money. They have done the best thing to break the virus chain. Over one lakh traders and their staff members remained inside the house. Above all, around three to five lakh consumers didn’t visit these shops. They, too, remained at home.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Police firing incidents: Punjab Cong chief says govt will take probe to logical conclusion

BJP councillor found dead in his car

Minister offers MLA fund to open Covid test centres in Lko wards

Yogi for strict action against hospitals declining Covid patients

Kishan Chand Bhambwani, president of the Hazratganj Traders’ Association said, “Despite the marriage season, Navratri and the holy month of Ramzan, traders have sacrificed their business for stopping the pandemic.”

Jaspreet Singh of Aminabad Vyapar Mandal said that the markets of Aminabad, Mohan Market, Pratap Market, Garbarjhala, Nazeerabad, State Bank crossing, Mumtaz market and Moulviganj remained closed.

The traders of Alambagh, too, closed their establishments. Ratpal Singh Goldie of Alambagh Vyapar Mandal said, “The traders have decided to close their shops till Sunday following the call by Lucknow Vyapar Mandal.”

Bhootnath market in Indira Nagar remained shut on Thursday and the market will stay closed till Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP