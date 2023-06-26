LMC Executive Panel Meeting: Key decisions on incinerator for pet cremation, streetlightning & wages for sanitation staff taken

LUCKNOW Following the election of the new city mayor, the first meeting of the executive committee of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) was taken on Monday. Among other things, the panel discussed establishing an incinerator for disposing the bodies and carcass of animals and pets. The place for the incinerator would be decided soon. For representation (HT File)

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal, who chaired the meeting, said, “Residents are facing problems while disposing of dead bodies of their pets. That’s why the executive committee has passed the proposal to set up an incinerator for respectful disposal of animal bodies.”

In another major decision, the dark streets of the city will be lit up to make the city safe for women. To this end, poles will be installed where they are required. LED lights will also be installed. On the demand of executive committee members, 50 street lights each would be installed in every ward.

Apart from this, the 12-member executive chaired by Mayor Sushma Kharkwal decided to raise Corporators’ Quota from ₹1 crore to ₹1.50 crore, Mayors’ Quota from ₹17 crore to ₹30 crore, and Municipal Commissioner’s Quota from ₹10 crore to ₹25 crore.

The panel also agreed on continuing the 10% exemption in house tax till 31 August. The first installment of Corporators’ Quota of ₹50-50 lakh would be released for each ward in the executive. Out of this, ₹10 lakh will be spent on repairing roads, and ₹5 lakh each for renovation of parks, street lights, and schools.

A decision has also been taken to reinstate 25% of the sanitation workers, who were earlier removed by the LMC during the tenure of Municipal Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi. Another important proposal, which was passed and sent to state government for their clearance, was imposing a municipal tax of ₹100 per passenger on Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport located in Amausi, which is operated by Adani Group.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “Under Section 172 (1) of the U.P. Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, LMC has the power to charge tax. However, a tax of ₹100 per passenger was proposed. Meanwhile another tax of ₹3,000 on each flight of aircraft, helicopter was proposed. The mayor constituted a sub-committee for finalising the proposals and the recommendation of the sub-committee would be forwarded for the approval of the state government.

In view of the smooth management of traffic regulation of tempo-taxi and autorickshaw, 45 pick and drop places and tempo taxi shelters would be made. To finalise the place and design and a sub-committee would be formed. The proposal of environment engineer regarding the cancellation of the contract with Eco-Green and subsequent arrangements for management of solid waste was also discussed. The executive committee directed the environment engineer to present the revised proposal in the next meeting of the Executive Committee.