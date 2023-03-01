LMC takes over city’s sanitation management

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has been directly looking after waste disposal in the city. The civic body is not only taking care of door-to-door waste collection but also operating the Shivri waste management plant, which was made operational in 2012 for the scientific disposal of garbage.

The city administration is in talks with a Finnish company, Clean Tech, to replace Ecogreen (HT Photo)

Earlier, these tasks were being undertaken by Ecogreen Energy, a Chinese company. However, the city authorities have stopped taking the company‘s service due to its ‘unsatisfactory’ performance. The company has been served a termination notice as well. It was found that the waste pile kept on mounting at the Shivri plant when the company looked after waste disposal.

In this regard, a press release was also issued by the district administration. Ecogreen management was alerted many times by the government machinery but no improvement was seen in their work, said municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh.

Meanwhile, the city administration is in talks with a Finnish company, Clean Tech, to replace Ecogreen. Last month, a Clean Tech team inspected the Shivri plant. A meeting was also held between the company officials and the municipal commissioner inside the plant. During the meeting, the operation of the plant and its feasibility were discussed.

The CEO of the Finnish company also held a discussion with Arvind Sharma, the state’s urban development minister, and top officials of the department. If sources are to be believed, Clean Tech is tipped to replace Ecogreen in the state capital.

However, till that transition happens, LMC will continue to take care of waste disposal in the city. “The municipal commissioner has ordered all zonal sanitary officers to ensure that solid waste is picked up by their staff. LMC has been providing diesel for vehicles involved in door-to-door garbage collection for the last five days,” said additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh.

Back in 2012, when the Shivri plant was made operational, a Lucknow-based company, Jyoti Envirotech, was made responsible for waste disposal in the city. Later, in 2017, Ecogreen Energy was given this responsibility. Now, Clean Tech is expected to take over soon.

