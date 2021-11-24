LN Mithila University V-C trashes graft charges

Vice-chancellor (V-C) of LN Mithila University (LNMU) professor Surendra Pratap Singh on Wednesday dismissed allegations made against him by the V-C of Patna -based Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic and Persian University (MMHAPU), Prof Md Qudus, while describing it as a conspiracy by the latter to tarnish his clean “academic reputation of 47 years”.

A press statement issued by Prof Singh on V-C’s letter head said that he would welcome and cooperate in any probe and vowed legal action against Qudus.

Singh was conferred with the Chancellor’s Award for the best V-C at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Monday.

He said that he was made the in-charge V-C of MMHAPU by the Chancellor and continued to work there till the appointment of Qudus. “I was out of state on leave when the notification regarding appointment of Qudus as V-C was issued. In my absence, he started working in the university without taking any charge. Therefore, the allegation that I delayed in handing over the charge to him is completely false.”

Singh said that as far as the matter of purchase of items and issue of security guards was concerned, the tender had been duly published in this regard. “The approval was granted by me on the recommendation of the tender committee of the university,” he said.

“If there was any error in the tender, he (Qudus) had the right to cancel the same, which he did not do. After giving the work order and payment check to the firm, he is accusing me of fraud, which is completely false,” LNMU V-C’s press statement said.