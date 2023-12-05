Local women protest against fencing around Katarniaghat Sanctuary

Bahraich Local women staged a demonstration in Bahraich on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the fencing work carried out by the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division (KWD). Forest department officials, a police team, and representatives from a local NGO intervened to address the agitation.

The protesting women argued that the fencing would hinder their access to firewood from the forest and restrict the grazing of their animals. (HT Photo)

Deputy director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), Rengaraju Tamilselvan, explained that the forest department initiated the fencing project to minimise human-animal conflicts. The fencing was strategically placed along sanctuary areas near residential villages, preventing wild animals from entering human settlements in search of food and water.

Additionally, the fencing aimed to reduce confusion among wild animals, which often mistake sugarcane fields for forested areas. Tensions escalated on Tuesday during fencing work in Tediha hamlet, Chahelwa village, when women working in the fields opposed the project. The opposition drew hundreds of women and villagers to the scene, resulting in a peaceful agitation. Ranger officer (RO) Katarniaghat, Anoop Kumar, attempted to persuade the women to no avail.

The protesting women argued that the fencing would hinder their access to firewood from the forest and restrict the grazing of their animals. In response, a police force was deployed, and local leaders, including former minister Banshi Dhar Baudh, village head Zahid Khan, and social activists Jang Hindustan, convened to address the concerns.

After a meeting, the forest department agreed to install temporary gates in the fencing, easing access for the villagers. Following this resolution, the situation de-escalated, and work resumed without further tension in the area.

Speaking to HT, Station Officer (SO) Sujauli, Saurabh Singh, confirmed that work had recommenced, bringing an end to the unrest in the region.