Lockdown a partial success on Day 1 in Himachal

The lockdown imposed by the Himachal Pradesh government to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic left a partial impact on the first day as movement of people and most economic activities continued as usual.

The state government has imposed a ‘corona curfew’ in the state till May 17, as part of which all offices will remain shut and only essential services will be allowed to operate.

In Shimla, shops selling essential items remained open, but there were few buyers. There was no rush at the markets and people adhered to social distancing norms. The usually crowded Mall Road and The Ridge also wore a deserted look. All government and private institutions remained closed. Vehicles supplying essential goods and construction material also plied on the roads.

Meanwhile, there were reports of liquor vends operating despite the ban during curfew in Rohru area of Shimla district.

“We are asking the administration to fix timings for dhabas and restaurants too. What is the use of closing bars, if the eateries remain open? If people gather there, how the eateries will ensure adherence to social distancing norms in the absence of proper directions,” said president of Shimla Beopar Mandal Inderjeet Singh.

Confusion over guidelines

In Kangra district, the curfew evoked a mixed response. People moved freely in some parts while social distancing norms went for a toss in public and private transport.

Most of the markets remained open as there was confusion due to the unclear guidelines.

Atul Kumar, a shopkeeper in Kangra, said that the state government should have closed everything except daily needs shops.

“However, almost everything is open except for cloth shops. The guidelines issued by the state and district authorities are not clear,” he said.

There was also confusion related to weekend lockdown. As per the new guidelines, there will be no weekend lockdown. Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Rakesh Prajapati said that Section 144 of the CrPC would be enforced in the state under which gathering of more than five persons is banned. People would be free to move out of their houses but cannot gather in groups of more than five. He clarified that weekend curfew will continue in the district.

As per the state executive committee guidelines, hardware stores will remain open for uninterrupted construction activities. However, in Kangra, the stores were closed. The DC said the district authorities will take decision about the hardware stores soon.

