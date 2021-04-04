Home / Cities / Others / Lockdown fears spark mega-crowds at Market Yard
Lockdown fears spark mega-crowds at Market Yard

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 06:17 PM IST
PUNE Massive crowds were seen at the Market Yard vegetable and grains market on Sunday, as fears of another total lockdown gained traction in the city.

Traders have demanded the district administration allow shops to be open till 8 pm, including the loading and unloading of supplies.

“We are completely ready to supply required vegetables, grains and groceries to the public, but we need more time. Looking at the increasing crowds, it will be good if traders are allowed to operate till 8pm,” said Popatlal Oswal, president, Poona Merchant Chambers.

“Now along with the common public, retail traders are coming to Market Yard to purchase stock. We need more time in the evening to unload goods at the shops,” Oswal said.

Rohan Nalawade, a regular shopper at Market Yard, said, “There was massive crowd on Sunday, but there was no proper social distancing and safety measures taken by public. There is a need to keep more vigilance and take strict action on violators.”

