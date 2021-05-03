Lockdown necessary to break Covid chain: Khattar

The medical oxygen quota of Nalhar Medical College in Nuh will be increased in order to increase the number of beds to treat Covid-19 patients, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Khattar, who was on a whirlwind visit of the state to review Covid preparedness on Monday, said lockdown had become imperative.

“We know that people have a problem with the decision of imposing a lockdown, but to break the infection chain it had become necessary to impose it,” he said.

Urging people not to step out of their houses unless necessary, he said people should wear mask and follow Covid protocol. “At this hour of crisis, staying at home is the best way to safeguard ourselves from this deadly virus,” Khattar said.

He presided over a meeting with officers of the health department and district administration at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh.

He said the government is constantly taking steps to ensure availability of oxygen at the medical college. For this, containers will be arranged so that oxygen can be stored.

STATE RECORDS 12,885 COVID CASES, 140 FATALITIES

About 54% of total 12,885 fresh Covid-19 cases in Haryana on Monday were detected in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Jhajjar, Rewari, Palwal and Nuh districts adjoining to Delhi.

On the other hand, the caseload of fresh cases in Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat and Jind was about 23% of the total cases, according to the health bulletin.

The state recorded 140 fatalities with the highest of 17 people succumbing to the virus in Hisar, 16 in Rohtak, 15 in Fatehabad, 11 each in Mahendergarh and Karnal, 10 each in Ambala and Gurugram, and nine each in Panipat and Kaithal.

As many as 13,293 people recovered and the number of active patients rose to 1,04,722.

Gurugram logged 3,037 fresh cases, Faridabad 1,805, Sonepat 1,185, Hisar 1,156, Ambala 379, Karnal 449, Panipat 652, Rohtak 411, Rewari 292, Panchkula 250, Kurukshetra 317, Yamunanagar 215, Sirsa 361, Mahendergarh 238, Bhiwani 467, Jhajjar 290, Palwal 127, Fatehabad 356, Kaithal 261, Jind 411, Nuh 193 and Charkhi Dadri 33.

WILL HOME DELIVER MEDICAL OXYGEN: KARNAL DC

After the oxygen on wheel initiative for emergency supply of oxygen to hospitals, Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the administration will also start home delivery of medical oxygen, if required.

He said there is no shortage of oxygen in district. “Non-critical patients need not be admitted at hospital. We are ready for home delivery of oxygen to them so they should avoid coming out amid lockdown,” he added.

He said block-level Covid hospitals will also be set up to help patients. There are 448 beds with oxygen support in district and 419 of them are occupied whereas all 219 ICU beds in district are occupied.

STATE EDU MINISTER HOLDS REVIEW MEETING

State education minister Kanwar Pal and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia held a meeting with officials of the district administration to review arrangements made for Covid patients.

He said the storage capacity of oxygen plant at KCGMCH, Karnal is being reduced to 20,000kg. Moreover, an organisation has offered to set up a 15 tonne oxygen generation plant in Karnal.

The medical oxygen quota of Nalhar Medical College in Nuh will be increased in order to increase the number of beds to treat Covid-19 patients, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. Khattar, who was on a whirlwind visit of the state to review Covid preparedness on Monday, said lockdown had become imperative. “We know that people have a problem with the decision of imposing a lockdown, but to break the infection chain it had become necessary to impose it,” he said. Urging people not to step out of their houses unless necessary, he said people should wear mask and follow Covid protocol. “At this hour of crisis, staying at home is the best way to safeguard ourselves from this deadly virus,” Khattar said. He presided over a meeting with officers of the health department and district administration at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh. He said the government is constantly taking steps to ensure availability of oxygen at the medical college. For this, containers will be arranged so that oxygen can be stored. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Rewari, Hisar deaths: Probe panels yet to submit reports Arrival of wheat crosses target of 80 lakh MT in Haryana Haryana Police struggle to enforce fresh Covid lockdown Medical officer posts increased from 200 to 250 in Punjab; recruitment test on May 7 STATE RECORDS 12,885 COVID CASES, 140 FATALITIES About 54% of total 12,885 fresh Covid-19 cases in Haryana on Monday were detected in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Jhajjar, Rewari, Palwal and Nuh districts adjoining to Delhi. On the other hand, the caseload of fresh cases in Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat and Jind was about 23% of the total cases, according to the health bulletin. The state recorded 140 fatalities with the highest of 17 people succumbing to the virus in Hisar, 16 in Rohtak, 15 in Fatehabad, 11 each in Mahendergarh and Karnal, 10 each in Ambala and Gurugram, and nine each in Panipat and Kaithal. As many as 13,293 people recovered and the number of active patients rose to 1,04,722. Gurugram logged 3,037 fresh cases, Faridabad 1,805, Sonepat 1,185, Hisar 1,156, Ambala 379, Karnal 449, Panipat 652, Rohtak 411, Rewari 292, Panchkula 250, Kurukshetra 317, Yamunanagar 215, Sirsa 361, Mahendergarh 238, Bhiwani 467, Jhajjar 290, Palwal 127, Fatehabad 356, Kaithal 261, Jind 411, Nuh 193 and Charkhi Dadri 33. WILL HOME DELIVER MEDICAL OXYGEN: KARNAL DC After the oxygen on wheel initiative for emergency supply of oxygen to hospitals, Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the administration will also start home delivery of medical oxygen, if required. He said there is no shortage of oxygen in district. “Non-critical patients need not be admitted at hospital. We are ready for home delivery of oxygen to them so they should avoid coming out amid lockdown,” he added. He said block-level Covid hospitals will also be set up to help patients. There are 448 beds with oxygen support in district and 419 of them are occupied whereas all 219 ICU beds in district are occupied. STATE EDU MINISTER HOLDS REVIEW MEETING State education minister Kanwar Pal and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia held a meeting with officials of the district administration to review arrangements made for Covid patients. He said the storage capacity of oxygen plant at KCGMCH, Karnal is being reduced to 20,000kg. Moreover, an organisation has offered to set up a 15 tonne oxygen generation plant in Karnal.