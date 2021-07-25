Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lohegaon airport in Pune most profitable airport in the country for 2020-21

PUNE The Lohegaon airport in Pune has the most profitable airport in the country financial year 2020-21, as per the government records
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The Lohegaon airport generated a profit of 16.09 crore in 2020-21.

The airport in Pune has managed to stay in the top five profitable airports for the last three years.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all the 138 airports across the country, which are fully or partially operated by Airport Authority of India (AAI), collectively registered a loss of 2,882.74 crore.

In 2019-20, the collective losses were at 80.18 crore.

After Pune airport, Juhu airport in Mumbai in the second most-profitable with an profit of 15.94 crore. In third position is Srinagar airport with 10.47 crore in profit.

Patna airport stood fourth in the rankings, followed by Kanpur’s Chakeri airport in fifth position.

Flight operations reduced down drastically this year due to the lockdown and strict Covid restrictions. Mumbai airports collectively had the highest losses at 384 crore in the financial year.

Due to the impact of pandemic, travelling reduced, due to which flight operations reduced in the country.

Whereas at the Lohegaon airport, which is an Indian Air Force-operated airport, with AAI monitoring the civil air operations in slots given by the Air Force.

As of now the airport is not operating at full capacity as the works on the runway and at terminal are on.

Pune airport director Kuldeep Singh said, “We are happy to be amongst the top five, and first in the profitable airport rankings of the country. While our losses have reduced in the financial year, we are working hard to achieve our targets and to give better service to our passengers.”

