 Lok Sabha election results: BJP, Congress win one seat each in Goa - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha election results: BJP, Congress win one seat each in Goa

ByGerard de Souza
Jun 04, 2024 03:02 PM IST

While final numbers are yet to be made available,Congress candidate Captain Viriato Fernandes got 2,15,672 votes while BJP’s Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo received 2,00,969 votes

The Congress on Tuesday retained the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency after Captain Viriato Fernandes defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo by 14,703 votes, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) stated.

While final numbers are yet to be made available, Viriato got 2,15,672 votes while Dempo received 2,00,969 votes. (Capt. Viriato Fernandes | Official X account)
While final numbers are yet to be made available, Viriato got 2,15,672 votes while Dempo received 2,00,969 votes. (Capt. Viriato Fernandes | Official X account)

While final numbers are yet to be made available, Viriato got 2,15,672 votes while Dempo received 2,00,969 votes.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Rupert Pereira of the Revolutionary Goans Party was placed third in the list with 18,679 votes.

Speaking after his victory, Fernandes attributed his win to the people.

“The people of Goa have voted against unemployment, religious discrimination and abuse of power by the ruling party. I thank the people who have voted for me as well as the alliance partners for ensuring my victory. In the constituency where the prime minister had a campaign rally, the Congress got a lead of 3,000 votes,” he added.

Viriato, a former Captain in the Indian Navy, entered politics ahead of the 2022 Goa state assembly polls, which he contested unsuccessfully and was nominated by the Congress at the cost of sitting MP Francisco Sardinha.

BJP candidate Dempo was the third richest Lok Sabha candidate from the state.

In her affidavit, Dempo had revealed ownership of moveable assets of 255.45 crore while her businessman husband Shrinivas Dempo declared moveable assets worth 994.84 crore making her among the richest to be contesting the elections.

In North Goa, BJP’s Shripad Yesso Naik (2,50,799 votes) defeated Congress candidate Ramakant Khalap (1,39,446 votes) by a margin of 1,11,353 votes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Lok Sabha election results: BJP, Congress win one seat each in Goa
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement