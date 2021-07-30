Lokmanya Tilak award to Cyrus Poonawalla

PUNE: Dr Cyrus Poonawalla has been named as the recipient of Pune’s prestigious Lokmanya Tilak award for 2021.

Deepak Tilak, president, Lokmanya Tilak Trust made the announcement on Friday.

Poonawalla will receive the award on August 13. Every year the award ceremony is held on August 1, on Tilak’s death anniversary, but due to Covid-19, this year the date of the function has been changed.

Deepak Tilak said, “Lokmanya Tilak award started from 1983. SM Joshi, Comrade Dange, Indira Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranav Mukharjee, Rahul Bajaj, G Madhvan Nair, and N R Narayanmurthy among other eminent personalities have been felicitated with this award.”

Poonawalla receives the award for his contribution to the health sector.