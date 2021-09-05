Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Lonavla tragedy: 18-year old drowns in Tungarli dam backwaters
others

Lonavla tragedy: 18-year old drowns in Tungarli dam backwaters

PUNE Dhwani Manish Thakkar (18), a resident of Powai, Mumbai, drowned at the Tungarli dam in Lonavla at 2
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 08:27 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Dhwani Manish Thakkar (18), a resident of Powai, Mumbai, drowned at the Tungarli dam in Lonavla at 2.30 pm on Friday.

Dhwani Thakkar was visiting the picnic spot to celebrate her sister’s birthday. Two of her sisters and a friend, all women, had travelled with the victim.

Dhwani’s sister Saloni Manish Thakkar (age 20), filed the report with the Lonavla city police.

According to police, three sisters Saloni, Dhwani, and Kamya Thakkar, and their friend Vaishnavi Ambadan, came to Lonavala by car to celebrate Kamya’s birthday. At around 1 pm, after they cut the birthday cake in the Tungarli dam area, they all jumped into the backwaters.

Suddenly, Dhwani started drowning. The other girls shouted for help and the locals pulled her out and took her to hospital. However, she died before treatment could be administered.

An autopsy was performed and the body handed over to family members.

Dilip Pawar, in-charge of Lonavla police station, said that an accident case, related to death due to drowning, has been lodged and investigations are on.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Five SBS Nagar teachers get state award on Teachers’ Day

Aspiring teachers protest in Sangrur

Himachal schools to remain shut till Sept 14 in view of rising Covid cases

Himachal logs 215 Covid new infections, 1 casualty
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP