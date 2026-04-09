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Long Island architect pleads guilty to 'Gilgo Beach' serial killings

NEW YORK-CRIME/ (PIX):Long Island architect pleads guilty to 'Gilgo Beach' serial killings

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 12:11 am IST
Reuters |
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By Joseph Ax

Long Island architect pleads guilty to 'Gilgo Beach' serial killings

NEW YORK, - A Long Island architect admitted in court on Wednesday to killing eight women in attacks dating to the 1990s, ending a notorious serial killer case that stymied investigators until DNA evidence helped lead to the arrest of Rex Heuermann in 2023.

Heuermann, 62, told a judge in Riverhead, New York, that he had strangled the women, most of whom were in their 20s, and dismembered some of them before discarding their bodies wrapped in burlap, the Suffolk County district attorney's office said in a statement.

He had been charged with seven murders, which took place between 1993 and 2010, and had been set for trial in the fall. During his appearance on Wednesday, he admitted to an eighth killing that was not among the charges.

"I think that this today have hopefully some peace and some closure to the family members," Brown said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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