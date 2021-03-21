Home / Cities / Others / Lots of thunder, little rain: IMD forecasts cloudy weather to persist in Pune
others

Lots of thunder, little rain: IMD forecasts cloudy weather to persist in Pune

PUNE Pune reported traces of rainfall, along with thunderstorms, on Sunday afternoon, bringing some relief to the heat from an otherwise scorching sun
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:04 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Pune reported traces of rainfall, along with thunderstorms, on Sunday afternoon, bringing some relief to the heat from an otherwise scorching sun.

On Sunday, Pune reported a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17.7 degrees Celsius.

As per forecasts made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this weather is likely to continue till March 23.

Anupam Kashyapi, Head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune, said that an interaction between different winds, especially over north central central (Madhya) Maharashtra, including Pune city and Pune district, resulted in local instability and the thunder.

“This is the reason for partly cloudy skies. It is very likely that there will be a short spell of rainfall along with the thunder. This kind of condition is likely to continue over Pune city for the next few days” said Kashyapi.

IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius till March 24, along with cloudy weather during the afternoons.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

5,421 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths in Pune district on Sunday

Upward trend: 496 fresh cases in UP, including 141 in Lucknow

Covishield no more reserved for second dose only; vaccines to be administered as per availability

SPPU’s Edutech sub-contracting software creation for 1st semester exams worries students

“Thunder along with light rainfall is likely in Marathwada, central Maharashtra, Konkan, and and Vidarbha till March 24. The weather shall remain cloudy due to different weather systems active over the state,” said IMD officials.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was, 38.3 degrees Celsius at Bramhapuri. The lowest minimum temperature reported was 17.3 degrees Celsius at Jalgaon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP