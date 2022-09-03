Loudspeaker tower falls on UP minister’s car

A tower erected to install loudspeakers fell on the car of UP cabinet minister Ashish Singh Patel while he was on his way to attend programme of Apna Dal (Sonelal) in Pratapgarh on Thursday. The minister escaped unhurt but the incident caused chaos at the programme.

Patel had reached a marriage hall to attend a membership drive of the party at Bhagwa Chungi area on Thursday afternoon. A large number of Apna Dal workers had flocked to the site to welcome the minister.

The minister’s car brushed against a tower erected to install loudspeakers following which it fell on the vehicle. However, party workers immediately lifted the tower. The minister who received no injuries then proceeded towards the venue but half a dozen party workers received minor injuries in the incident, an Apna Dal (S) leader said.

CO, city, Subhodh Gautam said the tower fell on the vehicle but no one received injuries in the incident.

As part of the National Democratic Alliance, Apna Dal (Sonelal) had contested Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and won 12 seats.

