Loudspeakers at religious places: Gorakhpur police meet religious heads, launch drive

Police officials held a meeting with religious leaders of different communities on the Kotwali premises on Wednesday and appealed to them to remove loudspeakers from religious places.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, members of a particular community had raised objections when a police team had reached the Aga Masjid and Shahi Masjid and had asked the Imam of these mosques to remove the loudspeakers. Members of a particular community had demanded the order copy.

On Wednesday, following the directive of high officials, a meeting of religious leaders was called and authorities convinced them that in view of ensuing civic polls and in light of apex court’s directive the exercise has been started and sought their support.

After discussion, members of both communities agreed to lower the volume of loudspeakers of religious places by themselves.

According to the apex court’s decision to check sound pollution around 3,067 loudspeakers were removed from religious places including 1,788 from Gorakhpur division and 1,366 from Varanasi division.

Abdur Rahman