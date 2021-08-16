Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lt Colonel booked for raping wife

The woman, who is living at her maternal home in Khanna following a marital dispute, had visited her husband to see their son, who was not well
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 07:48 PM IST
A case has been registered under Sections 376-B (intercourse by public servant with woman in his custody) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. (HT file)

Ludhiana A lieutenant colonel deputed in the Baddowal military area has been booked for allegedly raping his wife in his government accommodation. The woman, who is living at her maternal home in Khanna following a marital dispute, had visited her husband to see their son, who was not well. The couple had tied the nuptial knot in December 2010.

On the woman’s complaint, the Mullanpur Dakha police have lodged an FIR against the accused. “Soon after our marriage, my husband started harassing me claiming that the wedding party was not as per his status. I have been living with my parents since July 2019, with my son also with me. Around a week ago, he took my son for staying with him. When I visited them on August 14, my husband raped me and threatened to kill me, if I did not keep mum,” her complaint reads.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 376-B (intercourse by public servant with woman in his custody) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

