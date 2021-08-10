Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Lt Gen Arvind Walia assumes command as Chief of Staff, Southern Command
others

Lt Gen Arvind Walia assumes command as Chief of Staff, Southern Command

PUNE Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, on Tuesday, assumed the appointment of Chief of Staff at headquarters Southern Command, with laying a wreath to honour fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in Pune
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:19 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, on Tuesday, assumed the appointment of Chief of Staff at headquarters Southern Command, with laying a wreath to honour fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in Pune.

General Walia is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, where he received the prestigious Silver Medal. An officer the Corps of Engineers, General Walia has comprehensive and well-rounded operational experience through varied command and staff appointments.

He has commanded an independent squadron in the desert sector, his regiment in Jammu and Kashmir and an engineers’ brigade along the Western front.

He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

His academic record includes a BE in Civil Engineering from BITS Pilani, an MSC in Defeence and Strategic Studies from Madras University, a Master’s of Management from Osmania University and an MPhil from both Osmania University and Madras University.

He has been an instructor at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and National Defence College, Delhi.

General Walia and his wife, Anita Walia, were accorded a warm welcome by military officials in Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP