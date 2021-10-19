Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma is Chief of Staff, Western Command

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma laid a wreath at ‘Veer Smriti’ and paid homage to the martyrs of the Western Command; he took over as the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Western Command, on Monday
Lt Gen Devendra Sharma took over as the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Western Command, on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma took over as the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Western Command, on Monday, officials said.

The General Officer laid a wreath at ‘Veer Smriti’ and paid homage to the martyrs of the Western Command, said Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. In an illustrious career spanning over three decades, the General Officer has held varied and significant appointments wherein he commanded an Armoured Regiment, an Armoured Brigade and an Infantry Division, all in the Western Sector.

The General Officer’s staff tenure as a member of the prestigious Indian Military Training Team at Bhutan and the Chief Military Personnel Officer as part of the United Nation’s Mission in West Africa, have been affirmative global projections.

The General Officer’s meritorious service has been substantiated with the award of Sena Medal for Gallantry and also the United Nations Force Commander’s Commendation.

