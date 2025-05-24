Lt Tiwari’s remains consigned to flames in Ayodhya

The remains of Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of the Indian Army’s Sikkim Scouts, were consigned to the flames with full state honours, in Ayodhya on Saturday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

His funeral took place at the Jamthara Ghat on the banks of the Saryu River. His father, Jang Bahadur Tiwari, performed the last rites.

Earlier, thousands of locals joined the funeral procession from the martyr’s residence.

The mortal remains of Lt Tiwari arrived at Ayodhya Military Hospital on Friday night. Army officials brought the body from the military hospital to his residence on Saturday morning. During the funeral, a steady stream of people came to pay their respects.

Local citizens and people’s representatives paid tribute to Lt Tiwari. Afterwards, army personnel carried the body to Jamthara Ghat on the Saryu, while slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and “Shahid Shashank amar rahein (Martyr Shashank will live forever).”

Tributes were paid to Lt Tiwari by the district’s in-charge minister Surya Pratap Shahi, district magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde, SSP Gaurav Grover, senior officers from the Dogra Regiment Centre, legislators Ved Prakash Gupta, Ramchandra Yadav, Amit Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, former MP Lallu Singh, former ministers Pawan Pandey and Anand Sen Yadav including Samajwadi Party district president Paras Nath Yadav.

Lt Tiwari from Ayodhya died in Sikkim. During an operational patrol on Thursday, a fellow soldier fell into a river and began to be swept away by the strong current. Seeing this, Lt Tiwari jumped into the river. He managed to pull his comrade from the jaws of death but lost his own life in the process.