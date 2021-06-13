LU VC, staff to support education of students orphaned by Covid-19

Lucknow : Vice chancellor of Lucknow University Alok Kumar Rai has urged staff members to bear the cost of education of students who lost one or both of the parents in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The VC informed senior officials of the university on Friday that he had decided to bear the cost of one year of education of a student who lost his parents to Covid-19. Following this, the registrar and other officials along with teachers also volunteered to bear the cost of education of such students.

“We are collecting information about university students who have lost one or both their parents to Covid-19. The yearly cost of their education will be paid by contribution made by the VC and other staff of the university,” said LU spokesman Durgesh Srivastav on Saturday. “The university is also planning to make efforts to provide more relaxation in fees to such students as long as they study here,” he added.

The VC has also asked officials concerned to expedite help for family members of university staff who died during the second wave of the pandemic. The university will also help their family members in getting jobs in various sectors.