Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow admn to acquire 3 pvt hosps for treatment of Covid patients
others

Lucknow admn to acquire 3 pvt hosps for treatment of Covid patients

LUCKNOW The district administration has decided to acquire three big private hospitals -- Medanta, Sahara, and Apollo -- for the treatment of Covid patients
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:50 AM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW The district administration has decided to acquire three big private hospitals -- Medanta, Sahara, and Apollo -- for the treatment of Covid patients. Shatabdi Hospital phase 1 and 2 at the King George’s Medical University will also be made Covid facilities, as per two separate orders.

Doctors at the KGMU stated that the Shatabdi phase 2 building runs a blood bank, clinical haematology, surgical oncology department and a linear accelerator for patients. They said this needs planning so that facilities can be run properly.

As oncology services and blood bank have to run along with Covid facility, making the Shatabdi phase 2 building a Covid facility will adversely affect these facilities, they said.

“We are going to hold a discussion over this issue and find a solution to increase the number of Covid beds and also run these facilities,” said Dr Sandip Tiwari, in-charge of the Covid facility on the campus.

The KGMU is running a 500-bed Covid facility at the DPMR building and the number of beds is going to be increased beyond 800. For this, Gandhi ward surgical ward one and two and Shatabdi phase one and two were acquired by the district administration.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cremation count casts doubt over Covid death data in Chandigarh and Panchkula

Week after Ludhiana man’s mysterious death, wife, her aide held for murder

Ludhiana records biggest Covid spike of 879 cases

Private vendor to provide 13 tonnes of oxygen to Thane, supply to 350 beds to be restored

“Many patients need treatment for diseases, which cannot be delayed. Hence apart from Covid facilities in the city designated non-Covid hospitals also need to run simultaneously,” said Dr Sandip Kapoor, director of Healthcity hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP