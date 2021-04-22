Lucknow admn to acquire 3 pvt hosps for treatment of Covid patients

LUCKNOW The district administration has decided to acquire three big private hospitals -- Medanta, Sahara, and Apollo -- for the treatment of Covid patients. Shatabdi Hospital phase 1 and 2 at the King George’s Medical University will also be made Covid facilities, as per two separate orders.

Doctors at the KGMU stated that the Shatabdi phase 2 building runs a blood bank, clinical haematology, surgical oncology department and a linear accelerator for patients. They said this needs planning so that facilities can be run properly.

As oncology services and blood bank have to run along with Covid facility, making the Shatabdi phase 2 building a Covid facility will adversely affect these facilities, they said.

“We are going to hold a discussion over this issue and find a solution to increase the number of Covid beds and also run these facilities,” said Dr Sandip Tiwari, in-charge of the Covid facility on the campus.

The KGMU is running a 500-bed Covid facility at the DPMR building and the number of beds is going to be increased beyond 800. For this, Gandhi ward surgical ward one and two and Shatabdi phase one and two were acquired by the district administration.

“Many patients need treatment for diseases, which cannot be delayed. Hence apart from Covid facilities in the city designated non-Covid hospitals also need to run simultaneously,” said Dr Sandip Kapoor, director of Healthcity hospital.