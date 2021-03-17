Lucknow admn to ensure implementation of guest limit norms for functions

LUCKNOW The district administration will ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols, especially the ones pertaining to get-togethers and marriage functions. The initiative is part of the anti-Covid exercise in wake of the Covid surge.

As per the guidelines issued by the UP government in November 2020, the total number of guests at marriage functions was restricted to 100.

However at open lawns, gatherings were restricted to 50% of the total capacity.

Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have been activated to ensure implementation of these guidelines, especially at marriage halls and party lawns. There is no relaxation in the Covid protocols that were issued by the government a couple of months back, said Ranjan Kumar, divisional commissioner.

“People should ensure strict implementation of Covid protocols, as violation may invite legal action against the erring person under The Epidemic Act,” said Kumar.

Officials are in touch with marriage hall, restaurant and hotel associations etc to ensure implementation of Covid guidelines. As per records with the district administration, the city has more than 200 marriage halls, he said.

“Not only at marriage halls, we have also deputed our teams at all entry and exit points of the city including the airport, railway/bus stations and directed the health department to carry out target testing of passengers and to maintain record of passengers coming from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chattishgarh, Punjab etc.