Lucknow airport deploys scarecrows, zon guns to keep birds away from flights

LUCKNOW The management of the city’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) has deployed bird chasers, scarecrows, zon guns, thunder bombs, and a six-shot launcher to shoo away birds getting close to the aircraft. To avoid the risk of birds hitting any aircraft, the airport management also conducted Wildlife Hazard and Height Restriction (WHHR) awareness workshops in Chillawan and Sarojini Nagar villages located near the airport.

Zon gun at Lucknow airport. (HT Photo)

Sharing further details, the CCSI Airport Spokesperson said, “Inside the airport boundary, the CCSIA has undertaken several measures like deploying bird chasers, scarecrows, zon guns, thunder bombs, and a six-shot launcher to keep birds away. Recently, the airport also acquired two vehicle-mounted devices to keep the birds away,”

Speaking on the awareness campaign, the spokesperson added, “The Lucknow Airport continuously employs various measures to ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft. The airport informed villagers of Chillawan and Sarojini Nagar about the benefits of maintaining cleanliness for the safety of passengers flying from Lucknow Airport. Information regarding risks associated with wildlife or bird activity around the aerodrome was also given to villagers. The airport officials also advised the villagers to cover the waste bins that will keep the birds and other animals away.”

Recently, the Lucknow Airport officials had an Airport Environment Management Committee meeting with the district administration for safe flight operations. Issues such as the disposal of garbage that attracts birds and wildlife close to the airport, and the accumulation of water, among others were discussed during it.

