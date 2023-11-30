Lucknow braces for foggy weekend; IMD issues alert for south U.P. dists

LUCKNOW: The state capital is expected to experience a dry and foggy spell over the weekend, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). While thunderstorms and lightning are predicted for certain districts in the southern part of Uttar Pradesh (U.P.), including Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Prayagraj, and Jhansi, much of the state, including Lucknow, will mainly encounter fog and slight cloudiness over the next two days, with predominantly clear skies.

Representational photo (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucknow has been undergoing moderate fog and mostly clear skies for the past few days, with no likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning. This forecast also applies to the southern districts mentioned earlier. The recent rainfall on Thursday was attributed to Western disturbances moving over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In the coming days, the southern districts adjacent to Madhya Pradesh may experience some light activity, including moderate showers and possible lightning, as stated by Mohd Danish, the Met Department in-charge in Lucknow. However, Lucknow is anticipated to have clear weather after the initial rain spell.

Lucknow’s maximum and minimum temperatures have been recorded at 27 degrees and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meerut and Muzaffarnagar are currently witnessing the coldest nights, with minimum temperatures dropping to 10 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow are experiencing higher maximum temperatures in the state, reaching 26 and 27 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON