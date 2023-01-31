Lucknow building cave-in: LDA inspects Alaya Apartment parking site to ascertain cause behind collapse

LUCKNOW Soon after the tragic collapse of the five-storeyed Alaya Apartment building in Lucknow on January 24, which claimed three lives, pictures of construction work being undertaken at the parking site of the residential complex started circulating on social media platforms. Some claimed that this construction activity may have led to the collapse of the building.

Following up on this allegation, a team from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) visited the Alaya Apartment parking site on Tuesday. Along with other officials, Ram Shanker, executive engineer, also inspected the site. “We visited the collapse site to verify a complaint related to the illegal construction activity in the building’s parking,” said Shanker. He added, “An existing gate in the building’s parking has been closed. Inquiry is ongoing to ascertain other details about the building.”