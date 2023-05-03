‘Every vote counts’: Religious leaders urge Lucknowites to exercise franchise

LUCKNOW On the eve of the civic polls in Lucknow, leaders of several faiths urged city residents to participate in the election process by casting their vote.

As many as 983 candidates are contesting for 110 wards of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. (Representational photo)

“Polling is a very important democratic process. Citizens should be made aware of their voting rights. Every resident of Lucknow must cast vote as it makes a huge difference,” said Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, chairman, the Islamic Centre of India.

Issuing a similar appeal, Sikh religious leader Rajendra Singh Bagga said, “Voting percentage registered during the last two civic polls of 2017 and 2012 in eight zones of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has been in mid-thirties, which is very poor. I appeal to all the citizens of Lucknow to turn up for voting in large numbers. If you sit inside your home on the day of voting, you will lament the fact that you missed the opportunity to elect the candidate of your choice for the next five years. Voting is your right which you must exercise.”

Echoing the thought, Mahant Divya Giri of Mankameshwar Temple said, “The effort is to motivate every voter to use their franchise and elect the best candidate. Only 38.6% polling was recorded in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation elections in 2017. Given the low turnout, it is important for people to understand the importance of their voting rights.” She added, “ I appeal to residents to vote in the civic elections in large numbers.”

Meanwhile, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, “The district administration has organised various events to increase polling percentage in Lucknow. Let’s hope the polling percentage improves this time.”

Civic Polls 2023 In Numbers

983 candidates contesting for 110 wards of Lucknow Municipal Corporation

13 candidates in fray for the seat of mayor

106 nominations for 10 seats of chairperson for as many Nagar Panchayats

706 candidates in fray for 129 Nagar Panchayat member seats