Develop safe, smart cities in each municipal body: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the urban development department to prepare an action plan to develop safe and smart cities with state-of-the-art facilities in at least one municipal jurisdiction of each district. The CM has instructed officials to cover the municipal bodies near each district headquarters with CCTV s. (HT Photo)

Chairing a high-level meeting on Thursday, Adityanath instructed officials of the district administration, urban development department, development authorities, and police to prepare an action plan through mutual, inter departmental coordination. He also directed officials to lay emphasis on exploring the possibility of developing the municipal body which is the nearest to the district headquarters as a smart and safe city

“When executed, it will be an example for the whole country,” the CM is understood to have said at the meeting. According to a media handout, the CM told officials to consult local businessmen, entrepreneurs, bankers, financial institutions and social organisations for their views before preparing an action plan.

“The CM has instructed officials to cover the municipal bodies near each district headquarters with CCTV surveillance and prepare a comprehensive action plan for drainage system, drinking water facility, rejuvenation of government schools,” according to the media handout.

The CM has also asked officials to fix accountability by deputing one nodal officer for all the development works being carried out in each district. He has directed district magistrates to review the development works with the officers of all the departments and to conduct ground inspection every week. He also instructed police chiefs of each district to make efforts to make the municipal body adjacent to the district headquarters a safe city.

Newly elected municipal representatives to be trained

The CM has directed the urban development department regarding the training of elected public representatives for each municipal body. The officers of the district have also been instructed to address the issues raised by public representatives. The officials have also been directed to hold meetings with public representatives every month.