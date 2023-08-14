U.P. dominates I-Day awards with 71 Police Medals for meritorious service

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the frontrunner in the country for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, with an impressive tally of 71 recipients. The Union ministry of home affairs, on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, bestowed medals upon 954 police personnel from across the nation.

Cops also bag 12 Gallantry Medals and six President’s Police Medal. (HT File)

Six distinguished officers from the state were also awarded with the prestigious President’s Police Medal for their exceptional service. These included -- Additional DG Bhanu Bhaskar, DIG (EOW) Akhilesh Kumar Nigam, Inspector Mohammad Hasim, Inspector Rajveer Kumar, Inspector Pramod Kumar Mishra, and Sub-Inspector Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Police force secured an additional 12 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG). Among the recipients, Deputy SP Dharmesh Kumar Shahi stands out by achieving this honour for the third time. Additionally, Inspector Satya Prakash Singh, Head Constable Yashwant Singh, and Inspector Rakesh Kumar have been awarded the PMG for the second time. First-time awardees of this esteemed accolade include Constables Mohammad Imran, Praveen Kumar, and Navneet Kumar Yadav.

Esteemed IPS officers Vipin Tada, presently serving as the Superintendent of Police, and Mohit Agarwal, the Inspector General of Police, have also been honoured with the PMG. Further accolades were bestowed upon Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Mishra, Additional SP Tribuhan Singh, and Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar Gautam, who were also recognised with the PMG.

