Row Over Transfer Policy: Services hit as med staff boycott work in dist hosps

LUCKNOW Several patients had to wait for long hours to avail diagnostic facilities at government health facilities on Saturday as medical staff abstained from work between 8 am and 10 am in district hospitals across Lucknow. Significantly, the time period between 8 am and 10 am is when the pathologies, x-ray units and other such facilities record a heavy footfall. The CSM will take a call to extend the work boycott on Monday after a meeting on Sunday. (Representational photo)

Services were partially affected due to work boycott. “I reached the pathology at 8.15 am but no samples were taken. I was told to wait till 10 am and come again,” said Rakesh Sharma, who wanted to get his blood sugar tested.

Chikitsa Swasthya Mahasangh (CSM), the umbrella body of various organisations in government health sector, had given call to oppose transfer policy-2023 in the health department. “The department needs to transfer 20% of staff annually and this year, with many district hospitals being upgraded to medical college, already about 20% staff was relieved and transferred. We demand more transfers be done only on request that will certainly exceed requirement of 20%, instead of a fresh cumulative list of transfers” said Ashok Kumar, chief general secretary of CSM.

“We did not disturb emergency; gynaecology wings and things ran smoothly in wards too. Just the OPD services were stopped for two-hours across the state. The call resulted into an effective stir,” said Sunil Kumar, general secretary, Uttar Pradesh Lab Technicians Association.

The CSM will take a call to extend the work boycott on Monday after a meeting on Sunday. “We tried not to return any patient,” said Sunil Kumar, who works at pathology at Balrampur hospital.

